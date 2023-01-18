 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2023 Indiana General Assembly

Indiana judges may gain authority to deny bail if accused poses 'substantial risk' to public

Indiana Constitution stock

The current Indiana Constitution was adopted in 1851, replacing the state's 1816 governing charter.

State lawmakers are considering changing Indiana's fundamental governing document to give judges greater authority to keep individuals accused of crimes locked in jail — even before they've been convicted.

The Indiana Constitution currently declares that any person accused of a crime, except murder or treason, automatically is eligible for pre-trial release provided sufficient bail is paid to guarantee the defendant's appearance at trial.

Bail also is required in cases of murder or treason except "when the proof is evident, or the presumption strong," according to the 1851 Constitution.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivers her ninth annual "State of the Judiciary" address Jan. 11, 2023, to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.

State Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, wants to amend the Constitution to permit judges to additionally deny bail in any case where "the accused poses a substantial risk to the public," and the evidence leading to a potential conviction is strong.

"There are times when it is simply too dangerous to public safety to release a defendant before trial," Koch told the Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law on Tuesday.

Koch's Senate Joint Resolution 1 does not define "substantial risk to the public" or limit a judge's ability to deny bail to individuals accused of specific offenses.

Rather, judges would have the discretion to keep any individual accused, but not convicted, of a felony or misdemeanor crime locked up until trial — potentially for years — so long as the judge asserts the person is a substantial risk to the public.

Critics of the measure said that idea undermines the presumption of innocence at the core of America's criminal justice system, including the notion that it's better for 100 guilty individuals to go free than to take away the liberty of a single innocent person.

Bernice Corley, executive director of the Indiana Public Defender Council, said changing the Constitution in this way also threatens to disrupt decades of case law and will create massive uncertainty as mostly elected judges in all 92 counties work out what "substantial risk" means.

She said Indiana courts already "can absolutely do what they need to do to help the public feel safe" using high bail amounts or restrictive bail conditions for individuals released from jail to await and help their attorney prepare for trial.

"Wow, man. What a scene. You can't make up what we see out here on any given day," Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

That argument resonated with state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, whose concerns about the broad language of the proposed amendment prompted her to vote against it, alongside state Sens. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, and Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis.

However, five committee Republicans, including state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, voted to advance it to the full Senate for further action.

A constitutional amendment must be endorsed by a majority in both the Indiana House and Senate, and re-approved by both chambers following election of all 100 House members, to be placed on a general election ballot for possible ratification by Hoosier voters.

State Sen. Eric Koch

State Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford

 Provided
