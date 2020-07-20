Indiana judges urged to carefully consider decision to participate in social issues protests

Hoosier judges should carefully consider the aims and probable outcome of any social issues protest before deciding whether to participate as a speaker, or even just mingle in the crowd.
That's the recommendation in an advisory opinion issued Monday by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications in the wake of recent Black Lives Matter and similar protests and marches in Northwest Indiana, across the state, and throughout the country.
The seven-page opinion by the state body that oversees judicial discipline acknowledges that judges have a First Amendment right to comment on public issues, and it even encourages judges "to engage in temperate and judicious speech on any subject."
At the same time, the commission said Indiana judges have a parallel obligation to preserve the integrity and public perception of the judiciary by avoiding speech and actions that call into question the independence and impartiality of the courts.
To that end, it urges judges not to join events with provocative or advocacy-oriented titles or purposes, and events sponsored by or affiliated with a political party or advocacy group, especially if the group is a frequent litigant in the courts.
Judges also should not attend any event touching on an issue pending in their court, such as a march against police misconduct while the judge is hearing a civil lawsuit seeking damages relating to claims of excessive force by police officers.
In addition, the commission says judges should refrain from participating in events whose participants are likely to violate the law in an effort to advance their cause, such as continuing a rally beyond a mandatory curfew.
Judges also should be prepared to promptly leave an event if it turns political, violent or the circumstances make it impossible for the judge to conduct themselves in a temperate and judicious manner, according to the commission.
In cases of alleged misconduct, the Indiana Supreme Court ultimately decides whether a judge's behavior ran afoul of the Code of Judicial Conduct and how the judge will be punished.
