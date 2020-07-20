Indiana judges urged to carefully consider decision to participate in social issues protests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoosier judges should carefully consider the aims and probable outcome of any social issues protest before deciding whether to participate as a speaker, or even just mingle in the crowd.

That's the recommendation in an advisory opinion issued Monday by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications in the wake of recent Black Lives Matter and similar protests and marches in Northwest Indiana, across the state, and throughout the country.

The seven-page opinion by the state body that oversees judicial discipline acknowledges that judges have a First Amendment right to comment on public issues, and it even encourages judges "to engage in temperate and judicious speech on any subject."

At the same time, the commission said Indiana judges have a parallel obligation to preserve the integrity and public perception of the judiciary by avoiding speech and actions that call into question the independence and impartiality of the courts.

To that end, it urges judges not to join events with provocative or advocacy-oriented titles or purposes, and events sponsored by or affiliated with a political party or advocacy group, especially if the group is a frequent litigant in the courts.