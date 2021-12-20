Indiana law school prep program aims to bolster diversity in legal profession

Minority, disadvantaged or low-income college students or college graduates who plan to attend law school in Indiana next year are invited to participate in an intense, residential preparatory experience designed to help underrepresented students succeed.

The Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity (ICLEO) program, sponsored by the Indiana Supreme Court, immerses participants in first-year law school curriculum and skills courses designed to closely simulate the law school experience even before classes begin.

Approximately 30 students annually are chosen for the program. Students selected next year will attend a six-week summer institute beginning June 12 at the University of Notre Dame that's intended to prepare students for the rigors of law school, along with professional development programming, field visits and social events.

Students who successfully complete the summer institute are awarded a scholarship of $4,800 per semester for up to six semesters.

ICLEO also has a range of programs designed to assist students while in law school, including networking opportunities, summer internships, bar exam preparation and post-graduation job search assistance.