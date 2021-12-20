 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Indiana law school prep program aims to bolster diversity in legal profession
urgent

Indiana law school prep program aims to bolster diversity in legal profession

Indiana Code

The laws of Indiana are contained in the multi-volume Indiana Code.

 Dan Carden, The Times

Minority, disadvantaged or low-income college students or college graduates who plan to attend law school in Indiana next year are invited to participate in an intense, residential preparatory experience designed to help underrepresented students succeed.

The Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity (ICLEO) program, sponsored by the Indiana Supreme Court, immerses participants in first-year law school curriculum and skills courses designed to closely simulate the law school experience even before classes begin.

Approximately 30 students annually are chosen for the program. Students selected next year will attend a six-week summer institute beginning June 12 at the University of Notre Dame that's intended to prepare students for the rigors of law school, along with professional development programming, field visits and social events.

Students who successfully complete the summer institute are awarded a scholarship of $4,800 per semester for up to six semesters.

ICLEO also has a range of programs designed to assist students while in law school, including networking opportunities, summer internships, bar exam preparation and post-graduation job search assistance.

Applications for the program are available online at courts.in.gov/cleo. The deadline is March 21.

The Supreme Court, with support from the executive and legislative branches of state government, established ICLEO in 1997 to help bring diversity to Indiana's legal profession.

Since then, more than 650 scholars have graduated as ICLEO Fellows.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

0:30
WATCH NOW: Be Well Crisis Helpline

WATCH NOW: Be Well Crisis Helpline

  • Updated

The Be Well Crisis Helpline is accessed by dialing 211 or 866-211-9966. After entering their zip code and selecting the helpline, the caller i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts