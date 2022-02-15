Indiana lawmakers cut and cap phone rates for state prison, county jail inmates

Indiana state prison and county jail inmates, and their families, no longer will be required to pay excessive per minute charges to speak with their loved ones over the telephone.

The Indiana Senate voted 42-3 Monday to set a statewide rate cap for all collect, debit, prepaid or prepaid collect calls made by Indiana inmates to telephone numbers in Indiana, in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations.

House Enrolled Act 1181 previously was approved 93-0 by the House. It now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency (LSA), Indiana Department of Correction inmates currently are charged 24 cents per minute for in-state debit, prepaid and collect calls.

That rate will drop to 12 cents per minute beginning July 1 if the measure is enacted by the governor.

LSA records show telephone charges at Indiana county jails range from a low of 22 cents per minute to $4.70 per minute.

Under the plan, county jail telephone rates after July 1 will be capped at 21 cents per minute across the state, except at the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis, where the rate will be 14 cents per minute.

State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, the sponsor, said cutting state prison and county jail telephone rates will help inmates better stay in touch with family and thereby reduce recidivism.

LSA also projects the rate cut may cause revenue from state prison and jail telephone calls to increase if inmates make more calls at the lower rates.

During the 2021 budget year, Indiana collected $12.6 million in telephone revenue from state prison inmates that went toward upgrading computer technology at the state government campus in Indianapolis, records show.

The legislation also begins the process of permanently closing the youth offender boot camp at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility in Madison County.

Camp Summit, a similar boot camp program that operated for 22 years in LaPorte, was shut down in 2017. Its facilities were repurposed to house female youth offenders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.