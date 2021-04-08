Indiana lawmakers direct state police to prioritize monument protection

State Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, said that suggests state police will have to prioritize an investigation into the theft or destruction of a Confederate flag, since, among other things, the flag commemorates the 1861-65 rebellion of southern states against the Union.

Taking it one step further, state Rep. Ryan Hatfield, D-Evansville, said he has a neighbor with three garden gnomes that commemorate his three deceased dogs.

Hatfield said if those gnomes are vandalized the state police could be called to investigate under this proposal.

“I struggle with that,” Hatfield said. “Private commemorative property is any piece of property that the owner deems commemorative, and I can tell you that Larry certainly deems that commemorative of his three deceased puppies.”

The proposal previously threatened to withhold all state funds from a local government if its law enforcement agency failed to prioritize preventing vandalism or destruction of monuments during periods of civil unrest, even ahead of preserving lives or protecting residential and business properties.