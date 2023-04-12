Indiana law enforcement officers no longer will be permitted to lie to children during an interrogation in an effort to secure a confession or for any other purpose.

The General Assembly has unanimously approved legislation prohibiting police officers from knowingly providing false information to individuals under age 18 relating to an alleged crime or the potential punishments for it.

Senate Enrolled Act 415 additionally requires a law enforcement officer who takes a child into custody at a school, or during a school-sponsored event, to attempt to immediately notify the student's parent, guardian or emergency contact.

State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, the sponsor of the plan, said the Legislature's decision to send it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law "is a major step forward for juvenile justice in the state of Indiana."

"With the passage of SB 415, we will protect juveniles from providing law enforcement with false confessions because they were given intentionally false information. This legislation also aims to build more trust in the criminal justice system among our young people," Pol said.

The legislation includes a good-faith exception for police officers unaware they were communicating false information to a child at the time they misspoke.

At the same time, police in Indiana generally still would be permitted to mislead adult criminal suspects about the evidence officers have acquired or nonexistent statements by alleged accomplices in an effort to secure a confession.

The measure was cosponsored by state Reps. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage; and Pat Boy, D-Michigan City.

