Indiana loses seven-year legal battle to keep Land Rover SUV used in drug deals

Seven years of legal wrangling in local, state and federal courts — including the U.S. Supreme Court — over a white Land Rover LR2 seized by Indiana after a Marion man used it to facilitate drug deals may finally be over.

On Thursday, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled 4-1 it was unconstitutional for the state to keep the 2013 SUV taken from Tyson Timbs because the forfeiture was grossly disproportionate to the underlying offense.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, said there's no question Timbs used the $35,000 vehicle to sell a total of 4 grams of heroin for $385 to undercover police officers at two controlled drug buys.

Timbs pleaded guilty to one count of dealing in a controlled substance and was sentenced to one year on home detention and five years on probation, records show. He paid $1,203 in fees and court costs.

However, Rush said after considering the harshness of the punishment, the severity of the offense, and the culpability of the offender, the Supreme Court concluded it was "highly punitive" for the state to seize and keep Timbs' vehicle in connection with the crime.