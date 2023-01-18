Indiana may boost penalty for killing a police K-9

The criminal penalty for killing an Indiana police dog soon may get more severe.

The House Courts and Criminal Code Committee voted 12-1 Wednesday to reclassify the crime of killing a law enforcement animal as a level 5 felony, one step higher than its current classification as a level 6 felony.

A level 5 felony is punishable by a sentence of one to six years in a state prison, while any time behind bars associated with level 6 felony conviction, up to a maximum of two and a half years, generally is served in a county jail.

House Bill 1306 also would permit judges to consider the death of a law enforcement animal as an aggravating factor when deciding an appropriate sentence for any associated crimes.

State Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, said he was inspired to propose increasing the penalty after seeing the outpouring of community support for his hometown police in 2019 when a drunk driving suspect being pursued by officers on foot after exiting his vehicle shot and killed K-9 officer Harlej (pronounced Harley) moments before the police dog would have subdued the suspect.

"The value that our citizens place on these K-9s is amazing," Jeter said. "I think this crime specifically is more appropriate for a level 5 felony."

According to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, just two people have been convicted in Indiana of killing a law enforcement animal since 2013. Altogether, 11 Hoosier police K-9s have been killed on the job since 2000.

State Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, the only committee member to oppose the measure, said he's concerned if the Legislature continues boosting penalties for specific crimes that garner public attention, Indiana's criminal code once again will become hopelessly disproportionate and require another comprehensive rewrite like the one completed nearly a decade ago.

Zach Stock of the Indiana Public Defender Council likewise noted another level 5 felony is reckless homicide, so if this proposal becomes law then the killing of a law enforcement animal would be legally equal to causing the death of a human being.

In response, Jeter said theft over $50,000 also is a level 5 felony. He said the value of a police dog, including its extensive training, is well over $50,000, so it's only appropriate that killing a law enforcement animal comes with at least the same penalty as stealing one.

The measure next goes to the full House for further evaluation and a decision on advancing it to the Senate.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores