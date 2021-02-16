Indiana prosecutors could lose discretion to not charge some crimes

At least five Republican members of the Indiana Senate believe county prosecutors — and the citizens who elect them — should have no discretion to decide whether individuals accused of certain crimes are charged and brought to trial.
The Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law voted 5-3 Tuesday to advance legislation authorizing Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to attempt to usurp any county prosecutor who has a policy of "categorically refusing to enforce a criminal law enacted by the General Assembly."
Senate Bill 200 establishes a convoluted process for appointing a special prosecutor if the attorney general, the chief justice of Indiana, and a judge from a county outside the original prosecutor’s home county all agree a special prosecutor is warranted.
The sponsor of the measure, state Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, insisted his goal is to avoid the kind of “social justice prosecuting” that he claimed is occurring “on the east coast mainly, but also Chicago, St. Louis, Louisiana I think, maybe somewhere in Florida as well.”
Young repeatedly denied his proposal has anything to do with Democratic Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears’ 2019 decision to stop prosecuting first offense marijuana possession of less than 1 ounce in Indiana’s capital city, and instead put his office’s limited resources toward prosecuting more serious crimes.
In any case, Young said he believes prosecutors have an obligation to prosecute every crime enacted by the General Assembly, unless the facts of a specific case warrant diversion or non-prosecution. He said prosecutors simply refusing to prosecute some crimes is unacceptable.
“We have a system in this country, if you don’t like the law you come to the Legislature and get it changed. That’s how you do it,” Young said. “Prosecutors’ responsibilities and duties are to prosecute the law.”
The elected prosecutors in Lake and Porter counties did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the proposal.
But representatives of both the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney Council (IPAC) and the Indiana Public Defender Council called it misguided and an inappropriate infringement on prosecutorial discretion.
“Their discretion is the holy grail. Any prosecutor answers for the decisions they make to the public,” said Dave Powell, of IPAC.
“If the General Assembly wants us to prosecute everything, all the time, then give us the money and resources to do that.”
The measure was supported in committee by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, and opposed by state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.
It now goes to the full Senate.