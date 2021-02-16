Indiana prosecutors could lose discretion to not charge some crimes

In any case, Young said he believes prosecutors have an obligation to prosecute every crime enacted by the General Assembly, unless the facts of a specific case warrant diversion or non-prosecution. He said prosecutors simply refusing to prosecute some crimes is unacceptable.

“We have a system in this country, if you don’t like the law you come to the Legislature and get it changed. That’s how you do it,” Young said. “Prosecutors’ responsibilities and duties are to prosecute the law.”

The elected prosecutors in Lake and Porter counties did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the proposal.

But representatives of both the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney Council (IPAC) and the Indiana Public Defender Council called it misguided and an inappropriate infringement on prosecutorial discretion.

“Their discretion is the holy grail. Any prosecutor answers for the decisions they make to the public,” said Dave Powell, of IPAC.

“If the General Assembly wants us to prosecute everything, all the time, then give us the money and resources to do that.”

The measure was supported in committee by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, and opposed by state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.