Indiana prosecutors honor LaPorte County state lawmaker

Directors of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council recently selected Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, for a 2022 Legislative Excellence Award.

The annual award, presented to four Indiana lawmakers, recognizes legislative accomplishments aimed at improving public safety across the Hoosier State.

Bohacek was honored for helping win approval of House Enrolled Act 1079, which last year redefined rape to include situations when a person disregards the other person's attempts to physically, verbally or by other visible conduct refuse the person's sexual acts.

Previously, sexual intercourse only was considered rape in Indiana when a person used force, or the imminent threat of force, to compel sexual conduct; a person was unaware the sexual conduct was occurring; or a person was unable to consent to sex because of mental disability.

"I am honored to have been selected to receive an award for my work on legislation helping clarify the definition of rape," Bohacek said.

"It's important to me to create and pass bills that will genuinely make changes in the lives of Hoosiers, and it is great to see people like those at IPAC that appreciate the work my colleagues and I do."

The other recipients of the 2022 IPAC Legislative Excellence Award: Sen. Michael Crider, R-Greenfield; and Reps. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, and Sharon Negele, R-Attica.

