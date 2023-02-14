State lawmakers are taking steps to make residences off-limits when it comes to picketing or protesting.

The Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law voted 8-0 Tuesday to advance legislation barring people from demonstrating outside a person's home — no matter who the person is or what he or she has done.

Under Senate Bill 348, a person who protests or pickets outside a residence with the intent to harass a resident of the home initially would be subject to a warning by police and an order to peaceably disperse.

Anyone who continues protesting at the residence, even if the person is on the sidewalk or another public right-of-way, could be ticketed for the new crime of residential harassment, a Class C infraction, punishable by a fine of up to $500, according to the legislation.

Advocates for the proposal said they believe homes should be protected spaces where individuals won't have to encounter people who believe they have a basis to harass the individual through picketing or protesting.

"I don't think there's in the Constitution an express right to privacy that's articulated in words. But I think it can be inferred from the Fourth Amendment where we have a right to privacy in our homes," said state Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville, the sponsor.

Committee discussion largely centered on what type of behavior qualifies as an intent to harass under the proposal.

Baldwin said a person standing quietly outside a home while holding a sign, and maybe even just standing with his or her arms folded, would violate the proposed statute.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, believes just showing up outside another person's home would be enough.

"I don't think anybody should be at anybody's home. That's my position," Freeman said. "We've got to get out of harassing people because we don't agree with their politics. That's crazy."

The measure is supported by the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. Its assistant executive director, Courtney Curtis, said the U.S. Supreme Court previously has upheld the validity of similar restrictions to save people from essentially being imprisoned in their own homes by protesters.

The Indiana Public Defender Council opposes the legislation. Its legislative counsel, Zach Stock, said that Indiana already has sufficient limits on public protests under its disorderly conduct, trespassing and intimidation statutes and that a new crime is not needed.

The proposal now goes to the full Senate for further review and a decision on advancing it to the House.

