Indiana returns Land Rover seized in landmark civil forfeiture case

A white Land Rover LR2 seized by the state nearly seven years ago following its use in drug sales to undercover police officers totaling $385 was returned Tuesday to its rightful owner.

Tyson Timbs said it "was a weird feeling" to again see the vehicle in the driveway of his Marion, Indiana, home, after legal wrangling over the 2013 SUV last year reached the U.S. Supreme Court and set a nationwide precedent that the U.S. Constitution's prohibition against excessive fines applies to both the federal government and the states.

"For years, this case has been important not just for me, but for thousands of people who are caught up in forfeiture lawsuits," Timbs said.

Grant Superior Judge Jeffrey Todd last month ordered state officials to return the Land Rover after concluding forfeiture of the $41,558 vehicle was a grossly disproportionate sanction on Timbs following his guilty plea to one count of dealing in a controlled substance — a crime with a maximum possible fine of $10,000.

Todd observed seizing the vehicle did nothing to remedy the harm allegedly caused by Timbs' "victimless" crime, since the heroin he sold only was purchased by police and never used, and Timbs' also separately paid the costs of the police investigation.