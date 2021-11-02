Indiana school district that enrolled Illinois students to boost revenue sues law firm

KENTLAND — A Northwest Indiana school corporation is suing its former legal counsel for allegedly advising district officials they could receive additional Indiana tuition support payments by enrolling students who live in Illinois.
In January, the State Board of Accounts demanded the South Newton School Corp. repay $751,907.53 distributed to the district by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) between 2014 and 2020 to cover the instructional costs for students district officials knew were living in Illinois.
According to the State Board of Accounts, Indiana law permits out-of-state students to attend schools in the Hoosier State, but only if they pay the full cost of their attendance.
The South Newton School Corp. claims in its lawsuit it received contrary advice from the Indianapolis law firm of Lewis & Kappes, which should have known its advice was incompatible with Indiana law based on an IDOE advisory memo issued Sept. 12, 2011 — prior to Lewis & Kappes being hired by the school district.
The district claims Lewis & Kappes engaged in professional negligence, also known as legal malpractice, by breaching its duty to competently advise the district, and instead provided South Newton "with inaccurate, ill-advised, incomplete, and/or conflicted legal advice."
In addition, the district alleges Lewis & Kappes breached its fiduciary duty to the school district by continuing to advise the district during the special audit period, even though the investigation implicated the appropriateness of the firm's prior legal advice.
"Simply put, our district engaged in a practice which we have been informed by the Indiana State Board of Accounts was not in keeping with its policy on (student tuition support)," said Superintendent Casey Hall and the South Newton Board of School Trustees.
"Once made aware of that fact, we ceased that practice. We are now seeking damages from Lewis & Kappes to cover any costs in correcting this issue."
According to court records, Lewis & Kappes has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit. It also did not reply to a request by The Times for comment on the suit.
The school district is represented in the case by Kentland attorney Patrick K. Ryan.