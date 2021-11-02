Indiana school district that enrolled Illinois students to boost revenue sues law firm

KENTLAND — A Northwest Indiana school corporation is suing its former legal counsel for allegedly advising district officials they could receive additional Indiana tuition support payments by enrolling students who live in Illinois.

In January, the State Board of Accounts demanded the South Newton School Corp. repay $751,907.53 distributed to the district by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) between 2014 and 2020 to cover the instructional costs for students district officials knew were living in Illinois.

According to the State Board of Accounts, Indiana law permits out-of-state students to attend schools in the Hoosier State, but only if they pay the full cost of their attendance.

The South Newton School Corp. claims in its lawsuit it received contrary advice from the Indianapolis law firm of Lewis & Kappes, which should have known its advice was incompatible with Indiana law based on an IDOE advisory memo issued Sept. 12, 2011 — prior to Lewis & Kappes being hired by the school district.

The district claims Lewis & Kappes engaged in professional negligence, also known as legal malpractice, by breaching its duty to competently advise the district, and instead provided South Newton "with inaccurate, ill-advised, incomplete, and/or conflicted legal advice."