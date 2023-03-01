The Indiana Senate unanimously agrees: Cops shouldn't be lying to kids.

Hoosier senators recently voted 48-0 to prohibit law enforcement officers from knowingly providing false statements or information to children during an interrogation.

According to the legislation, a statement made by a person under age 18 in police custody for an alleged delinquent act would be inadmissible in court if a police officer communicated to the child false information regarding evidence, or false or unauthorized statements relating to penalties or leniency.

State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, an attorney, is sponsor of Senate Bill 415. He said the need to protect children includes protecting them during interactions with police officers.

"I don't believe that law enforcement frequently engages in providing false information to children. Yet any time it does happen is harmful to children, their future, their families and the justice system," Pol said.

Pol explained one of the most common reasons for exonerations of juvenile offenses is false confessions — a fact confirmed by Nicky Jackson, a Purdue University Northwest professor and executive director at the Center for Justice and Post-Exoneration Assistance.

"This bill seeks to stop those confessions and build more trust in the criminal justice system," Pol said.

At the request of state Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, a cosponsor, the legislation includes a good-faith exception for police officers unaware they were communicating false information to a child at the time they misspoke.

If enacted into law, police in Indiana still would be generally permitted to mislead adult criminal suspects about the evidence officers have acquired or nonexistent statements by alleged accomplices in an effort to secure a confession.

Pol insisted children are different. To that end, his legislation also requires police, prior to transporting an allegedly delinquent child away from school, to make a reasonable attempt to notify the parents or listed emergency contact of a person under age 18 if the child was taken into custody at a school or a school-sponsored activity.

The measure now goes to the House for possible revision and a decision in coming weeks on sending it to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The proposal is sponsored in the House by, among others, state Reps. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage; and Pat Boy, D-Michigan City.

