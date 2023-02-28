The Indiana State Police warn of a telephone scam underway using the department's general headquarter number.

"The scammer is using a Caller ID showing 'Indiana State Police' with '317-232-8248,'" the department said.

"The scammer then identifies him/herself as an Indiana State Police Trooper and tells them they have drug charges pending in Texas," ISP said. "The scammer then threatens the citizen with arrest if a payment is not made."

State police said they would never call and demand any sort of payment.

"The ISP would like to remind all citizens that phone scammers are persuasive, convincing, and technically savvy. Scammers will often play on your emotions and fears in order to get your personal information and money."

Police suggest ignoring unsolicited calls and hanging up on calls that don't seem right.

"If you feel as though you have been a victim of a phone scam, immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and alert your bank as soon as possible so the payment can be stopped," police said.

