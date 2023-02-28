The Indiana State Police warn of a telephone scam underway using the department's general headquarter number.
"The scammer is using a Caller ID showing 'Indiana State Police' with '317-232-8248,'" the department said.
"The scammer then identifies him/herself as an Indiana State Police Trooper and tells them they have drug charges pending in Texas," ISP said. "The scammer then threatens the citizen with arrest if a payment is not made."
State police said they would never call and demand any sort of payment.
"The ISP would like to remind all citizens that phone scammers are persuasive, convincing, and technically savvy. Scammers will often play on your emotions and fears in order to get your personal information and money."
Police suggest ignoring unsolicited calls and hanging up on calls that don't seem right.
"If you feel as though you have been a victim of a phone scam, immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and alert your bank as soon as possible so the payment can be stopped," police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Jessica Meadows
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Identity Deception Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Wendell Barnes Jr.
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Darrell Moore
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Roseville, MN
Isaac Butler
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Hunter Heeg
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Keela Woodrick
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
William Hemig
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Curtis Adams
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Child Molesting; Child Seduction Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daveon Troutman
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City, IN Offense Description: Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury; Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felonies Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brooklynn Plunk
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Las Vegas, NV
Nicholas Williams
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Transportation Agency Offense Description: Escape; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
James Mullins
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 44
Residence: Hobart, IN
Anthony Ortiz
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Westville, IN
Davontay Griffin
Arrest Date: Feb. 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Theft of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Grand Rapids, MI
Joshua Mohamed
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Attempted murder; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Corbin Perkins
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sonny Taylor
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft; Resisting Law Enforcement; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daniel Keeling
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape; Battery With Bodily Injury Class: Felonies Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
James Miller III
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Porter, IN
Wilma Rios
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: North Liberty, IN
Jared Higgenbothem
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michelle Flores
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Antonio Avila
Arrest Date: Feb. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Christopher Rodriquez
Arrest Date: Feb. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Rensselaer, IN
Brian Young Jr.
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery; Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ronnie Gentry Jr.
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Gregory James
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: New Buffalo, MI
Joseph Kaminski
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City, IN
