Indiana State Police investigating shooting on or near I-80, police say

HAMMOND — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on or near Interstate 80 Friday night that left one person wounded.

At 10:35 p.m. police received a report of a gunshot victim located on the ramp from I-80 westbound to Indianapolis Boulevard, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

An Indiana man had reportedly been shot and he was taken to Munster Community Hospital.

The gunshot victim's vehicle was located on the ramp from I-80 westbound to Indianapolis Boulevard, and it currently remains in police custody for investigation, Rot said.

Rot said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Munster police and Highland police are assisting Indiana State Police in the investigation.

At this time, the exact location where the man was shot and circumstances of the shooting are unknown, pending further investigation. Rot said authorities will release more details as detectives continue to gather information.

