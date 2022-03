Indiana State Police seeking new recruits; deadline approaching

LOWELL — Indiana State Police are currently seeking individuals for its 83rd Recruit Academy.

Applications are being accepted online at IndianaTrooper.com until 11:59 p.m. March 27.

Police said the trainee salary will increase to $47,000 effective July 1. In addition trainees will receive 200 hours of paid time off and $3,800 of paid overtime during their time at the academy.

Probationary trooper salaries will increase to $51,000 and troopers will be eligible for project overtime.

Police said benefits include a new take-home patrol car that will be issued after the field training period, free uniforms and equipment, 40 paid days of leave each year, 150 hours of new parent leave, insurance options, lifetime pensions and more.

Those who apply must be a U.S. citizen, be between 21 and 40 years old, have a valid license, meet vision standards, have a high school diploma or an equivalent and must be willing to reside anywhere in Indiana if appointed.

Those who are currently law enforcement officers who have at least three continuous years of full time employment may be given a district of their choice.

For more information, individuals can visit IndianaTrooper.com or email isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.