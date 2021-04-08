 Skip to main content
Indiana State trooper arrested, charged in alleged sexual battery
An Indiana State trooper was arrested Thursday morning and faces two criminal charges on allegations of touching a female in an unwanted manner while off duty in February.

Ryan Griffith, a four-year veteran of the force, is charged with felony sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of false reporting, state police said.

The incident in question allegedly took place Feb. 27 at a private home in Crawford County, according to police.

The allegations were reported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, which handed the investigation over to state police in Jasper.

Griffith is accused of providing false information to investigators, police said. The findings of the investigation were turned over to a special prosecutor, who filed the charges in Crawford County Circuit Court.

Griffith was taken into custody without incident in Crawford County, where he was being held on a $7,500 cash bond.

"He has been placed on administrative leave without pay until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings, at which time, an internal investigation will be conducted to determine departmental discipline," state police said.

