Indiana State trooper arrested, charged in alleged sexual battery

An Indiana State trooper was arrested Thursday morning and faces two criminal charges on allegations of touching a female in an unwanted manner while off duty in February.

Ryan Griffith, a four-year veteran of the force, is charged with felony sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of false reporting, state police said.

The incident in question allegedly took place Feb. 27 at a private home in Crawford County, according to police.

The allegations were reported to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, which handed the investigation over to state police in Jasper.

Griffith is accused of providing false information to investigators, police said. The findings of the investigation were turned over to a special prosecutor, who filed the charges in Crawford County Circuit Court.

Griffith was taken into custody without incident in Crawford County, where he was being held on a $7,500 cash bond.