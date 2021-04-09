Indiana State trooper revives driver with Narcan after overdose, crash into construction zone, police say

HAMMOND — A responding Indiana State trooper revived a driver who had overdosed and crashed into a construction zone on Interstate 80, police said.

Around 2:20 p.m. first responders were called to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at the 1.9-mile marker, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

Indiana State Police found an unconscious driver inside a vehicle that had crashed into a construction sign.

The trooper administered Narcan to the driver and he was able to regain consciousness. He was then taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

It was reported that the driver struck one other vehicle, but the victim did not contact police to make a report and was not located in the area.

Investigations showed that the driver was heading east, however, once he passed the state line from Illinois into Indiana, the vehicle crashed into the interstate cement wall, Rot said.