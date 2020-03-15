Indiana Supreme Court approves suspension of jury trials in Lake County

CROWN POINT — The Indiana Supreme Court granted Lake County judges' petition to suspend jury trials for at least a month and take other precautions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an order Friday, the high court authorized the tolling of all laws, rules and procedures setting time limits for speedy trials in criminal and juvenile proceedings, public health and mental health matters.

Time limits also were suspended under the order for judgments, support and other orders and all other civil and criminal matters before the courts of Lake County.

No interest was to be due or charged during the tolled period, the order states.

Lake Superior Court divisions and Lake Circuit Court must review no later than April 17 whether a continued suspension is necessary. If it is not, jury trial must resume no later than May 4.

Lake Juvenile Court was authorized to hear only those cases deemed essential and to require only essential staff members to work between Monday and April 17. The court must maintain sufficient operations to process emergency matters.