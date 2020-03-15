Indiana Supreme Court approves suspension of jury trials in Lake County

CROWN POINT — The Indiana Supreme Court granted Lake County judges' petition to suspend jury trials for at least a month and take other precautions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In an order Friday, the high court authorized the tolling of all laws, rules and procedures setting time limits for speedy trials in criminal and juvenile proceedings, public health and mental health matters.
Time limits also were suspended under the order for judgments, support and other orders and all other civil and criminal matters before the courts of Lake County.
No interest was to be due or charged during the tolled period, the order states.
Lake Superior Court divisions and Lake Circuit Court must review no later than April 17 whether a continued suspension is necessary. If it is not, jury trial must resume no later than May 4.
Lake Juvenile Court was authorized to hear only those cases deemed essential and to require only essential staff members to work between Monday and April 17. The court must maintain sufficient operations to process emergency matters.
Attorneys were granted permission to appear remotely for routine hearings until April 17 by filing a notice of remote appearance, and flu or flu-like symptoms will be considered "good cause" for attorneys, litigants and witnesses to appear remotely or seek a continuance.
The Supreme Court directed Lake County courts to submit a status update no later than April 16.
Lake Superior Court Chief Judge John Sedia and Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott petitioned the high court Friday Administrative Rule 17 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Administrative Rule 17 allows the high court to approve changes to lower courts' normal practices because of widespread disease outbreak, natural disaster, civil disobedience and other circumstances that would require the closure of courts or inhibit litigants and courts from complying with statutory deadlines and rules of procedure.
The judges wrote Lake County doesn't have adequate hygiene stations or supplies for the dozens of jurors required for selection in civil and criminal trials.
Ordering people to gather in a group setting would go against recommendations issued by international and federal health experts, the petition said.
In Lake Criminal Court on Friday, a bailiff told at least three women who brought young children into the courtroom to leave because they were in violations of a new policy limiting attendance to defendants, witnesses, attorneys and members of the press.