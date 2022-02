Indiana Supreme Court denies petition in political feud involving 2018 menu incident

CROWN POINT — The Indiana Supreme Court denied a petition to transfer a case involving a menu, two politically connected men and a Region steak house.

The Indiana Supreme Court issued the order Thursday, denying Christopher Meyers' petition to transfer his case against Randolph “Randy” Palmateer.

"We are pleased with the ruling today by the Indiana Supreme Court denying the transfer of this case," said Joseph C. Svetanoff, who is a representative of Palmateer and the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council. "Additionally, we fully acknowledge the previous correct decisions upholding the position of our clients by the Indiana Court of Appeals and the Lake County Superior Court, Civil Division located in East Chicago."

The litigation stems from an alleged incident in 2018 involving Meyers, who is a consultant and former Gary city official, and Palmateer, who is a business manager of the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, at Gino's Steakhouse.

"Furthermore, our clients are relieved that this frivolous lawsuit is now concluded," Svetanoff said. "Finally, our clients after almost four years of litigation feel fully vindicated and are of the opinion that justice has prevailed."

Following the Indiana Court of Appeals decision in October 2021, Meyers had filed to transfer jurisdiction to the Indiana Supreme Court. Last fall, Indiana Court of Appeals court judges declined to give Meyers a new chance to sue Palmateer.

The Oct. 27, 2021 ruling cited that there were alleged unnecessary delays in pursuing claims against Palmateer which caused the suit’s dismissal.

"While we prefer to decide case based on their merits, it is apparent that Meyers personally did nothing to pursue his claims against the defendants," the Court of Appeals of Indiana document said. "In our view, that inaction evinces an unwillingness to move forward and resolve the dispute, even though Meyers alleged in his complaint that he sustained a serious eye injury from the incident."

However, Meyers claimed the trial court abused its discretion in dismissing his complaint because any miscommunication between Meyers' attorneys is not within control of the plaintiff, and he should not be penalized for it, according to a court document.

In addition, the document stated that Meyers "asserted that dismissing the complaint was error because defendants failed to show any resulting prejudice from a brief five-month delay."

The incident began as a chance meeting between the two men April 6, 2018, at Gino's Steakhouse, 600 E. U.S. 30 in Merrillville, a popular meeting spot for public officials.

A lawyer for Palmateer previously said Meyers argued with Palmateer, blaming the union official for Meyers' loss of several job opportunities, precipitating an argument in Gino’s bar.

During the encounter, Palmateer is accused of grabbing a leather-bound restaurant menu and flipping it in Meyers' direction, striking Meyers in the eye.

Meyers' attorneys claim the attack left Meyers with a permanent vision impairment.

Merrillville police submitted evidence to Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco, who concluded it wasn’t a crime.

Levco noted witness statements made it clear Palmateer tossed a menu, injuring Meyers, but it was unclear whether Palmateer intended to hurt Meyers or whether it was an accident.

Meyers filed a civil suit against Palmateer in mid-September 2018, later adding Palmateer’s union group and the restaurant as defendants. The complaint stated that Palmateer negligently and recklessly hit Meyers in the eye with a menu at the restaurant.

