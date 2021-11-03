Indiana Supreme Court justice retiring next year

In that role, David participated in two post-9/11 mobilizations to Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He served as trial counsel, defense counsel, military judge, training officer, staff judge advocate, held two commands, and was selected by the secretary of defense in 2007 to serve as chief defense counsel for the Office of Military Commissions.

"I am so proud and humbled to have served the people of Indiana and the people of this great nation for my entire professional life," David said. "I look forward to the next chapters in my life and ways in which I can continue to serve and make lives better."

David noted in his announcement that his wife, attorney Catheryne Pully, recently has been recalled to active service for at least two years as a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves to work as general counsel to the two-star admiral leading the Navy Reserves.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, praised David's commitment to public service, his tireless work aimed at upholding the rule of law and improving the judicial branch statewide, and said he "will be greatly missed" at the Supreme Court.

Likewise, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said David's record of accomplishments have had an "extraordinary impact not just on Hoosiers, but our nation as a whole."