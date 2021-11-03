Indiana Supreme Court justice retiring next year

The longest-serving current member of the Indiana Supreme Court will not seek another term and instead retire in fall 2022 — creating a rare vacancy on the five-member panel.
Justice Steven David did not identify any specific reason why he's choosing to leave the state's highest court. He was appointed to the bench in 2010 by Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels and retained by Hoosier voters in 2012 for a 10-year term.
In a statement, David seemed at ease with his decision to bring a close to his nearly 30 years as a judicial officer, beginning in 1994 when he was elected as a Boone County judge and continuing through his service on the Supreme Court.
"Service to others has been my great honor. I am humbled to have served. My journey has been nothing less than a dream come true," David said.
"We have the greatest Supreme Court in the nation and the best judicial system anywhere, and we are all constantly working together to make it better! I salute Chief Justice Rush and my colleagues on the Supreme Court. They are truly amazing law partners."
David's commitment to public service extends beyond the judicial bench. He also was either a full- or part-time soldier in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1982 to 2010, including 24 years as a member of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps.
In that role, David participated in two post-9/11 mobilizations to Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He served as trial counsel, defense counsel, military judge, training officer, staff judge advocate, held two commands, and was selected by the secretary of defense in 2007 to serve as chief defense counsel for the Office of Military Commissions.
"I am so proud and humbled to have served the people of Indiana and the people of this great nation for my entire professional life," David said. "I look forward to the next chapters in my life and ways in which I can continue to serve and make lives better."
David noted in his announcement that his wife, attorney Catheryne Pully, recently has been recalled to active service for at least two years as a commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves to work as general counsel to the two-star admiral leading the Navy Reserves.
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who lived in Munster as a child, praised David's commitment to public service, his tireless work aimed at upholding the rule of law and improving the judicial branch statewide, and said he "will be greatly missed" at the Supreme Court.
Likewise, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said David's record of accomplishments have had an "extraordinary impact not just on Hoosiers, but our nation as a whole."
"Giving of himself unfailingly to help others, Justice David embodies what it means to be a humble servant-leader and the legacy he is leaving is truly remarkable," Holcomb said.
The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission will solicit applications next year from Hoosier lawyers and judges interested in succeeding David on the Supreme Court.
Following several rounds of interviews, the commission ultimately will recommend three candidates to Holcomb from which he must appoint the new justice.