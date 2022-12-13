Indiana Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction for shooting at Gary gas station

The Indiana Supreme Court has reinstated a Gary man's criminal convictions after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence.

In a 5-0 ruling, the state's highest court said notwithstanding conflicts and uncertainties that could have led the jury to harbor reasonable doubt about the defendant's guilt, there's no basis for undoing the jury's weighing of the evidence and reasonable inference that he was guilty.

Marquis Young, 32, was sentenced in September 2021 to 115 years in prison; he was found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the May 4, 2020, shooting of Dion Clayton, 27, of Gary, at a gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

At the Court of Appeals, Judge Nancy Vaidik, a Porter County native, said in her 2-1 ruling that the key evidence linking Young to the shooting was a cigarette butt that police found a day later in a well-trafficked alley near the gas station.

She noted that police could not confirm whether the cigarette butt they collected May 5, which had Young's DNA on it, was the same one seen on video being discarded by a person with an appearance potentially similar to Young near the time of the shooting.

"This evidence falls short of the substantial evidence of probative value, circumstantial or not, required to support the verdicts," Vaidik said. "Indeed, no eyewitnesses could identify the shooter, there was no evidence of motive ... and the gun was never found."

Justice Christopher Goff, writing for the Supreme Court, said there's nothing preventing juries from returning a guilty verdict based entirely on circumstantial evidence, of which he said there's plenty in this case.

"The jury could reasonably have inferred that Young spotted the victims at the gas station, drove somewhere nearby with alleyway access, tossed his cigarette in the alleyway, ran to the gas station to carry out the shootings, walked back up the alleyway to get away, and later looked up how to clean the weapon he had used. His deactivated location data suggested he was concealing his activity," Goff said.

"No single 'smoking gun' was presented, but we cannot say that a reasonable fact-finder was unable to draw the conclusion that Young was guilty. The judgment of the trial court is affirmed."

Young has been incarcerated at Wabash Valley Correctional Center in west-central Indiana for the duration of his appeals, records show.

His earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is March 7, 2107.

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region First Physician Great Sauk (Sac) Trail St. John's Lutheran Church Tolleston Dutch in the Calumet Region St. John Township School, District #2 The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section The Lincoln Highway/The Ideal Section Froebel School - side 1 Froebel School Stewart Settlement House Stewart Settlement House Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Origin of Dr. MLK Day Law Bailly Homestead Iron Brigade Willow Creek Confrontation Ogden ski jump.jpg Teale 1.jpg Teale 2.jpg Steel 1.jpg Steel 2.jpg Civil War camps.jpg Old lighthouse.jpg Railroad.jpg Camp Anderson.jpg Boundary line 1.jpg Boundary line 2.jpg LaPorte courthouse 1.jpg LaPorte courthouse 2.jpg Carnegie 1.jpg Carnegie 2.jpg Rumely Co 1.jpg Rumely Co 2.jpg Lincoln train 1.jpg Lincoln train 2.jpg LaPorte university 1.jpg Laporte university 2.jpg Gary Roosevelt 1 Gary Roosevelt 2