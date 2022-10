Indiana Supreme Court suspends law license of former deputy prosecutor

A former deputy prosecutor and judicial assistant in Northwest Indiana no longer can practice law after being convicted in federal court of possession of child pornography.

The Indiana Supreme Court unanimously agreed last week to suspend the law license of Robert McMahon, 32, of Crown Point; the five justices were notified of McMahon's conviction by the high court's disciplinary commission.

According to court records, McMahon pleaded guilty to possessing several images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including one child younger than 12, that he obtained between March 2019 and August 2021. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

The plea agreement also obligated McMahon to forfeit to government investigators a mobile phone associated with his crime, register as a sex offender and make restitution to his victims.

McMahon worked as a deputy prosecutor in Lake and Porter counties and a judicial commissioner at the Lake Superior Court from 2017 until his March 18 arrest.

His law license is suspended indefinitely while the Supreme Court, which oversees attorney discipline in Indiana, weighs other professional sanctions, records show.