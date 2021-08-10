 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana Supreme Court suspends law license of former Portage clerk-treasurer
urgent

Indiana Supreme Court suspends law license of former Portage clerk-treasurer

Chris Stidham

Then-Portage mayoral candidate Chris Stidham answers panel questions during a 2019 debate. On Tuesday, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended Stidham's law license indefinitely following his April 12 felony conviction for conflict of interest.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

PORTAGE — Former Portage Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham is prohibited from working as an attorney for the foreseeable future.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted the recommendation of its disciplinary commission and unanimously agreed to suspend Stidham's law license on an interim basis following his April 12 felony conviction for conflict of interest.

The suspension took effect immediately. It will continue until the state's high court chooses to take formal disciplinary action against Stidham or end his suspension by other means, according to an order signed by Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

According to court records, Stidham misused his position as clerk-treasurer in 2015 and 2016 to pay tens of thousands of dollars in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Stidham was sentenced to one year of supervised probation in lieu of jail time and ordered to repay $56,565, records show.

The Democrat served two terms as clerk-treasurer and unsuccessfully ran in the 2019 primary election for Portage mayor on a platform of moving the city away from "scandal and chaos" after Republican Mayor James Snyder was removed from office following federal convictions on bribery and tax charges.

Download PDF Indiana Supreme Court order suspending Chris Stidham's law license
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts