Indiana Supreme Court suspends law license of former Portage clerk-treasurer

PORTAGE — Former Portage Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham is prohibited from working as an attorney for the foreseeable future.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted the recommendation of its disciplinary commission and unanimously agreed to suspend Stidham's law license on an interim basis following his April 12 felony conviction for conflict of interest.

The suspension took effect immediately. It will continue until the state's high court chooses to take formal disciplinary action against Stidham or end his suspension by other means, according to an order signed by Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

According to court records, Stidham misused his position as clerk-treasurer in 2015 and 2016 to pay tens of thousands of dollars in city funds to companies registered to his then-girlfriend and current wife, Rachel E. Glass.

Stidham was sentenced to one year of supervised probation in lieu of jail time and ordered to repay $56,565, records show.