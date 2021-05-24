 Skip to main content
Indiana Supreme Court to determine assessed value of Southlake Mall
urgent

Indiana Supreme Court to determine assessed value of Southlake Mall

The Indiana Supreme Court has agreed to resolve a long-running dispute over the assessed value of Southlake Mall — once again putting Lake County and the city of Hobart potentially on the hook to pay more than $12 million in refunds.

County and city officials breathed a sigh of relief in December when the appellate-level Indiana Tax Court largely affirmed the assessed value calculated for the 2011-14 period by the Indiana Board of Tax Review, which was closer to the value set by the county assessor than the value sought by the mall.

Tax Court Judge Martha Wentworth concluded the board's determination was sufficiently supported by the evidence in the case, leaving Wentworth no choice but to deny the mall's request she reweigh the evidence and reduce the mall's assessment and corresponding property tax obligation.

But the mall claims in its petition for review by the state's highest court that Wentworth and the state tax board ignored an Indiana law requiring an assessor definitively prove its assessment is correct if a property's value increases more than 5% compared to the prior year, otherwise the assessment automatically returns to the prior amount.

"That is what should have happened here: the assessment should have reverted to the level of the prior tax years; for, as the board itself found, neither the assessor nor the taxpayer met their respective burdens of proving a 'correct assessment.' Instead, what happened is that the board came up with its own opinion of value. And the Indiana Tax Court affirmed this approach," the mall said.

Attorneys for the Lake County assessor believe the mall has "misconstrued" the tax board's conclusions, and said the board's reliance on "probative evidence from nationally recognized expert appraisers" to determine the mall's value negates any basis for reverting to the prior assessment.

"The board used its discretion to reach a reasonable conclusion and the taxpayer has failed to demonstrate any clear error," the assessor said.

The Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in the case for 8 a.m. Region time June 23.

The five justices could decide by the end of the year whether to affirm the Tax Court ruling, overturn the decision and require Lake County and Hobart refund a portion of the mall's property taxes, or return the case to the state tax board for further action.

The super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street opened in 1974. It features 1.3 million square feet of retail space in a main building and several outlots, making it the second largest mall in Indiana after the Castleton Square Mall in northeast Indianapolis.

Download PDF Indiana Supreme Court order granting transfer in Southlake Indiana v. Lake County Assessor
Download PDF Southlake Indiana v. Lake County Assessor ruling of Indiana Tax Court
Related to this story

