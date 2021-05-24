Indiana Supreme Court to determine assessed value of Southlake Mall

The Indiana Supreme Court has agreed to resolve a long-running dispute over the assessed value of Southlake Mall — once again putting Lake County and the city of Hobart potentially on the hook to pay more than $12 million in refunds.

County and city officials breathed a sigh of relief in December when the appellate-level Indiana Tax Court largely affirmed the assessed value calculated for the 2011-14 period by the Indiana Board of Tax Review, which was closer to the value set by the county assessor than the value sought by the mall.

Tax Court Judge Martha Wentworth concluded the board's determination was sufficiently supported by the evidence in the case, leaving Wentworth no choice but to deny the mall's request she reweigh the evidence and reduce the mall's assessment and corresponding property tax obligation.

But the mall claims in its petition for review by the state's highest court that Wentworth and the state tax board ignored an Indiana law requiring an assessor definitively prove its assessment is correct if a property's value increases more than 5% compared to the prior year, otherwise the assessment automatically returns to the prior amount.