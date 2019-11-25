{{featured_button_text}}

ROLLING PRAIRIE — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday for felony drug dealing after police found methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

Juan R. Torres, 35, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, initially was stopped by LaPorte County Sheriff's Deputy Wade Wallace following multiple traffic infractions on the Indiana Toll Road in eastern LaPorte County, police said.

Police subsequently found the drugs and drug paraphernalia in Torres' vehicle. He's accused of dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, police said.

Torres also is wanted on a warrant from Pennsylvania, according to police. He's being held without bond at the LaPorte County Jail.

The deputy was working as part of the Domestic Highway Enforcement program, a federally funded initiative that aims to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons across the United States.

