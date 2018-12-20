HAMMOND — A federal judge has denied bond release for an Indiana woman who is the widow of an ISIS terrorist.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon ruled Thursday that Samantha “Sally” Elhassani, 32, of Elkhart, Indiana, must remain in custody prior to her trial, now scheduled for Jan. 6, 2020.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua P. Kolar and defense attorney Thomas A. Durkin were in court to argue the matter.
The government charged Elhassani last March with conspiring from fall 2014 through summer 2015 to provide personnel, money, tactical gear and other material support and resources to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
Elhassani gave up her right to be tried within 70 days of her indictment, so her defense attorney would have time to prepare for the complexity of the government's evidence.
Last week, her attorney requested the court release her from Porter County Jail because of her deteriorating mental health.
The government argued she was a danger to public safety. She allowed her 9-year-old son to appear in an ISIS propaganda video, “promising President Donald Trump that the battle will not end in Raqqa or Mosul, but 'in your lands.'”
The video portrayed the child as an ISIS sniper with a rifle scope, federal court records state. Additional FBI-obtained footage shows the boy assembling a rifle and being coached on how to use a suicide belt.
Elhassani’s children, all minors, were reportedly in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services as of July.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
