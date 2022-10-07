 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indianapolis woman wanted on charges she drove up, shot romantic rival in shoulder

CROWN POINT — An Indianapolis woman was wanted Friday on charges she shot another woman earlier this week in Gary out of jealousy.

Carlita C. Johnson, 43, is accused of pulling up in front of a home in the 2400 block of Central Avenue about 1:50 p.m. Monday, records show.

The woman told police she knows Johnson because they both have been seeing the same man.

When the woman confronted Johnson, Johnson got out of a car with a gun and said, "(Expletive), I'll blow your head off," according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

The woman told police Johnson tried to hit her with the gun, missed, pointed the gun at her and fired two times. She was shot in the shoulder, records state.

Johnson fled the area before police arrived, according to documents.

She's facing felony counts of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Gary detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

