Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers

There no longer is any legal question: Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by three lake-adjacent landowners in the town of Porter who claimed that their property deeds include a private beach on Lake Michigan. They also said the loss of their ability to exclude others from "their" beach was unlawful without just compensation from the government.

As is typical, the nine justices did not say why they denied the petition for review submitted by the California-based Pacific Legal Foundation property-rights law firm on behalf of plaintiffs Randall Pavlock, Kimberley Pavlock and Raymond Cahnman.

The court's refusal to consider hearing the case simply was included on an eight-page order list summarily disposing of dozens of appeals from across the country.

As a result, the Feb. 14, 2018, Indiana Supreme Court decision in Gunderson v. State, and a 2020 state law codifying the ruling, remain the final word on Lake Michigan property-line boundaries in the Hoosier State.

The 4-0 Indiana high court's decision and subsequently enacted statute definitively set the ordinary high water mark as the boundary between the state-owned land under and adjacent to Lake Michigan and the interests of nearby private property owners.

That mark is defined as the line on the shore established by the fluctuations of water and indicated by physical characteristics, such as a clear and natural line on the bank, shelving or changes in the soil's character.

Within that area Hoosiers have a legal right to use the shoreline for walking, fishing, boating, swimming and any other recreational purpose for which Lake Michigan ordinarily is used, and adjacent private property owners are not entitled to exclusive use of the beach or the water.

Earlier this year, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago affirmed a 2021 ruling by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio and concluded that the Porter lake-adjacent property owners lacked standing to challenge the Indiana high court's ruling and statute in federal court.

Circuit Judge Diane Wood, writing for the federal appeals court, said the plaintiffs failed to establish that their beach property was "taken" by the state because the Gunderson ruling clarified that they never owned a private beach on Lake Michigan.

Generally, federal courts have declined to hold "takings" that follow a state supreme court clarifying an unresolved question of law, as the Indiana Supreme Court did in Gunderson, is equivalent to the state condemning private property for a public purpose where compensation is required.

Records show that the Long Beach Lakefront Homeowners Association appealed the Gunderson ruling directly to the nation's high court in October 2018.

The U.S. Supreme Court turned away that case without comment in February 2019.