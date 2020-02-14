You are the owner of this article.
INDOT cautions commuters after car drives around assistance vehicle, crashes into semi
INDOT warns motorists about service vehicles

A car is destroyed after crashing into a semi after driving around an assistance vehicle, INDOT said. Indiana State Police said part of the damage shown in the photo was from efforts to separate the car from the semi after the crash.

 Provided

GARY — A driver slammed into a semitrailer after driving around a freeway service patrol vehicle on the interstate, officials said. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation posted photos of the wreck, alongside a caution to motorists about dangerous driving behaviors.

On Friday morning a Hoosier Helper vehicle was assisting a semitrailer in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 at the Lake County Interstate 65 ramp. As the Hoosier Helper was escorting the semi off the road to a safe location, a car drove around the assistance vehicle and crashed into the semi, INDOT said.

The driver was not injured, but the vehicle was destroyed. Part of the damage shown in a photo of the car was done while the vehicle was being separated from the semi after the wreck, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

"If you see an emergency vehicle driving slowly, don’t merge right in front of them because they may be escorting a vehicle that’s just ahead but isn’t visible,” Fifield said.   

Earlier in the week, a tow plow driver reported that several drivers used the shoulder to go around the vehicle, which caused more safety hazards in the snowy weather. INDOT said a tow plow can plow and salt two lanes at the same time and while it can be frustrating to drive behind, it is important to be patient as the vehicle clears the roadway.

"Look, we want everyone to get home safe every single time they get into a vehicle,” INDOT said. “This includes our workers and other folks who make their living on our roadways and also the motoring public.”

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

