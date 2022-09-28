Indy man is sentenced for shipping drugs into NWI

HAMMOND — An Indianapolis man caught directing a deadly shipment of illicit drugs to Northwest Indiana is going to prison.

Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a 70-month sentence Wednesday on 44-year-old Erasmo Martinez, who pleaded guilty May 3 to conspiring to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney’s office first charged Martinez three years ago with dealing heroin and the painkiller fentanyl in early 2019.

Prosecutors said an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Gang Response Investigative Task Force uncovered plans by Martinez and two other men to sell the illicit drugs in Lake County.

Investigators used a confidential informant to solicit the sale of several ounces of heroin and nearly nine pounds of fentanyl.

Court papers explain that a fraction of an ounce of heroin is potent enough to cause a fatal overdose.

Fentanyl, which is considered 50 times more potent than heroin, has caused more than 36,000 overdose deaths in 2019, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Prosecutors alleged the government informant spoke with and texted Martinez several times in January 2019 to arrange the sale of more than $4,100 in heroin, which was delivered by Martinez’ co-defendants to those in the undercover operation at a discount store’s parking lot in Hammond.

Martinez and his co-defendants then arranged for a large shipment of fentanyl to be delivered March 23, 2019 to a location in north Highland.

Authorities stopped a car, in which the drug was being transported, on Indianapolis Boulevard nearly a mile south of the Borman Expressway and arrested Martinez’ co-defendants.

Martinez was facing trial last May on five felony drug counts and was in jeopardy of a life sentence, if convicted, when he signed a plea agreement to give up his right to make the government prove the case against him in return for leniency.

Martinez’s co-defendants, George A. Arroyo of Chicago and Nestor Ochoa, 29, of Berwyn, Illinois, are already serving prison sentences of a similar length.