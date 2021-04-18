Infant killed in car crash, officials say

GARY — A 3-month-old boy died Friday night after a crash in the city's Tolleston neighborhood, officials said.

Isaiah Neely, of Gary, was involved in a crash about 7 p.m. on West 15th Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Police records showed officers responded to a fatal crash in the 3600 block of West 15th Avenue. A coroner's release said the crash occurred in the 2600 block of West 15th Avenue.

Isaiah was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead about 8:40 p.m.

Gary Police and EMS assisted at the scene.

Further details about the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available Sunday.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.