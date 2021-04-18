 Skip to main content
Infant killed in car crash, officials say
Infant killed in car crash, officials say

GARY — A 3-month-old boy died Friday night after a crash in the city's Tolleston neighborhood, officials said.

Isaiah Neely, of Gary, was involved in a crash about 7 p.m. on West 15th Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office and police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Police records showed officers responded to a fatal crash in the 3600 block of West 15th Avenue. A coroner's release said the crash occurred in the 2600 block of West 15th Avenue.

Isaiah was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead about 8:40 p.m.

Gary Police and EMS assisted at the scene.

Further details about the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available Sunday.

