Infant taken in hijacking from McDonald's parking lot, police say

A Lake Station man is facing kidnapping charges after he hijacked a vehicle Saturday from a McDonald's in Merrillville with the car owners' 7-month-old baby in the back.

Mario Salas, 53, faces numerous felony charges, including two counts of robbery, and one count each of criminal confinement, kidnapping with a vehicle, and auto theft, records show.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident and criminal recklessness, according to Lake Superior Court records.

Officers were dispatched at 8:15 p.m. Saturday to the McDonald's at 6093 Broadway for a report of a disturbance. There, they found several people arguing and a dark sports utility vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, records state.

Because the owners of the stolen SUV speak Spanish and some English, their 13-year-old daughter explained to the officer what happened in English, records state.

The girl said her mother and father went inside the restaurant to order food when a man, later identified as Salas, ordered her out of the car.

She said she was able to retrieve her 6-year-old sister from the SUV, but Salas allegedly forced her out of the car before she was able to grab her 7-month-old sister, records state.