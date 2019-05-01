VALPARAISO — As a Chicago man was wrestling with a security officer on the floor of a local courtroom Monday, his infant son was tossed out of his carrier in the audience and wound up on the floor, police said.
When 23-year-old Christopher Jackson was sentenced to three years behind bars on a handgun conviction, the infant's mother became angry and flung herself backwards causing the bench used by observers to rock back and forth, police said.
"At the time of the commotion, due to the mothers actions, the unsecured infant and the carrier he was in, fell to the floor," according to police. "A Probation Officer observed the infant fall to the floor on his stomach and went to pick him up. The infant was responsive, not crying and appeared unharmed."
Jackson, of Chicago, resisted being taken into custody at 1:40 p.m. following his sentencing, police said. He reportedly refused to comply with verbal commands, clenched his fists and refused to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.
As a security officer attempted to handcuff him, the officer and Jackson fell to the ground with Jackson on top and continuing to resist, according to police. A second security guard struck Jackson in the buttocks and waist with a stun gun and yet he did not seem fazed.
"The second officer then applied a drive stun to Jackson’s right calf and they were able to successfully handcuff him," police said.
Jackson was initially responsive to officers after being handcuffed, but then began shaking for a few seconds and became unresponsive, police said.
Jackson remained unconscious on the courtroom floor alongside the jury box and was still unresponsive as an emergency medical crew later took him away on gurney. Shackles were placed on his legs by a security officer as medical responders attached their monitors.
He was later released without incident to be transported to the Porter County Jail.
While Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski, who was in the courtroom during the ordeal, initially said Jackson could face additional charges as a result of his alleged actions in court, police said Wednesday none are expected.
"During court proceedings and times of sentencing in particular, emotions can run high and our Court Security Officers are trained to respond to these types of situations," according to county police. "They respond accordingly with the necessary use of force and with the safety of all those present in the courtroom as well as with compassion of those taken into custody."
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
