GARY — Detectives are investigating two weekend shootings in the city's Midtown and Glen Park West sections.
Police were dispatched about 12:33 a.m. Saturday to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville to take a report of a gunshot wound victim who says he was injured by gunfire in the 3800 block of Jefferson Street.
The 21-year-old male victim, from Merrillville, reported he was a passenger inside a vehicle with three friends earlier that night on Friday, according to Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamdady. The driver of the vehicle was taking one of the friends to his home in the 3900 block of Jefferson Street when a unknown subject fired into the vehicle several times.
The man was struck by a bullet in the face and arm before fleeing the area. He is in stable condition, according to Hamady.
Sgt. Gregory Wolf is investigating this incident. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at 219 881-1210.
Police are also investigating a second shooting that occurred Sunday in the 2400 block of Washington Street. Police were dispatched about 12:20 p.m. to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus to speak with a 20-year-old gunshot wound victim in Gary.
"The victim reported that he had been in a verbal argument with his girlfriend and had left the residence," Hamady said.
As he was walking in the area, a black sedan pulled up and a man fired a weapon at him from the passenger side.
The victim was struck by a bullet in the right leg. The suspect vehicle fled the scene, Hamady said.
One of the victim's family members transported him to the Gary hospital for treatment. The victim is in stable condition, Hamady added.
Sgt. Michael Barnes is investigating this incident. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219 881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.