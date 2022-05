Inmate captured after escape during transport, police say

KENTLAND — An inmate was captured after escaping in the Kentland area in Newton County.

Around noon, the Newton County Sheriff's Office urged residents in Kentland to lock their doors due to an escaped man from prisoner transport.

He was described as a Hispanic male wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. Police activity was reported in the area, and individuals were instructed to call 911 with information on his whereabouts.

The man's name or further descriptors were not included in the initial announcement.

Around 3 p.m. the police announced the man has been captured by authorities.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said more information will be released on the incident.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

