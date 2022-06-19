 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate dead after being found unresponsive Sunday at Region jail, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
LaPorte County Jail

A 65-year-old Michigan City man, who arrested last week on intimidation and invasion of privacy charges, is dead after being found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday at the LaPorte County Jail, the sheriff's department said.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

LAPORTE — A 65-year-old Michigan City man, who arrested last week on intimidation and invasion of privacy charges, is dead after being found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday at the LaPorte County Jail, the sheriff's department said.

Curtis R. Heaphy was discovered unresponsive during a routine check at the jail, located at 809 State St. in the city's downtown area.

"The jail staff immediately began to render aid and resuscitation efforts," the county sheriff's department said.

Members of LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported Heaphy to Northwest Health-LaPorte hospital and he was pronounced dead at 3:25 a.m.

The sheriff's department said it had arrested Heaphy Thursday afternoon in rural Springfield Township. He was reportedly taken to the jail following medical clearance at the local hospital.

A death investigation is underway, police said.

The LaPorte County coroner's office is assisting in the case.

