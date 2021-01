MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man serving time at the Indiana State Prison for murder.

State police said they were contacted Thursday by prison officials about the death of inmate Daniel L. Heflin, originally from Goshen.

Heflin was locked up after pleading guilty to murder in 2012 in Elkhart County Circuit Court, police said.

His family has been notified of the death.

