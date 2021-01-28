Insanity pretense doesn’t save EC man from prison

HAMMOND — U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 261-month sentence Thursday on 34-year-old Jeremiah Ellis for a string of armed robberies.

Until last year, the East Chicago man had nearly convinced government experts he was too delusional to face justice on felony charges.

But authorities eventually saw through his hoax, and Ellis pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to avoid a possible life sentence.

He admitted in last year’s plea agreement that he robbed an employee of the Mobil Gas station, 21 Gostlin St. in Hammond, on Jan. 26, 2014, and another on March 19, 2014, at the Marathon station at 220 165th St., Hammond.

He took the employees' money at gunpoint both times.

He and his co-defendant, Ashley Patterson, then held up the First Merchant’s Bank in East Chicago on March 29, and took money at gunpoint from bank employees.

The government said they left their two children, then a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old, alone in their car as they committed that robbery.

Ellis fired an errant gun shot at police officers as he was fleeing the bank, although no one was struck by the bullet.