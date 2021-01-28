Insanity pretense doesn’t save EC man from prison

HAMMOND — U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 261-month sentence Thursday on 34-year-old Jeremiah Ellis for a string of armed robberies.
Until last year, the East Chicago man had nearly convinced government experts he was too delusional to face justice on felony charges.
But authorities eventually saw through his hoax, and Ellis pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to avoid a possible life sentence.
He admitted in last year’s plea agreement that he robbed an employee of the Mobil Gas station, 21 Gostlin St. in Hammond, on Jan. 26, 2014, and another on March 19, 2014, at the Marathon station at 220 165th St., Hammond.
He took the employees' money at gunpoint both times.
He and his co-defendant, Ashley Patterson, then held up the First Merchant’s Bank in East Chicago on March 29, and took money at gunpoint from bank employees.
The government said they left their two children, then a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old, alone in their car as they committed that robbery.
Ellis fired an errant gun shot at police officers as he was fleeing the bank, although no one was struck by the bullet.
A southern Illinois police officer spotted their car five days later and attempted to stop them, but Ellis fired his gun at the officer, from inside his car, and escaped momentarily.
Children in car
Missouri police later captured him after Ellis fired shots at them, too. Officers found the two young children unharmed in the back seat of his car.
Later that same year, Ellis began feigning insanity. His defense attorney petitioned the court to have Ellis examined by psychiatrists.
Over the course of the next five years, several mental health experts at federal prisons in Kentucky and North Carolina concluded Ellis couldn’t be tried because he was both mildly intellectually disabled and delusional.
Ellis convinced them he believed he was the victim of a conspiracy by a small group of white people called Illuminati who are attempting to establish a world order and subjugate the Black community.
However, by 2019 federal prison authorities discerned that Ellis was intelligent enough to navigate living independently in the prison system.
Their surveillance disclosed that Ellis was bragging to others about his “insanity defense” and coaching fellow inmates to do the same.
Authorities intercepted letters Ellis wrote to Patterson and her mother, in which he assured them his “plan” was “going well.” and he soon hoped to be free. He urged Patterson to adopt a similar plan.
A mental health expert for the prosecution diagnosed Ellis as having an Antisocial Personality Disorder, which is the name given to someone who has a long-term pattern of criminal behavior and lack of regard for the rights of others — but not a mental illness.
Magistrate Judge Andrew Rodovich ruled a year ago Ellis' mental illness to be a hoax and declared Ellis was competent to stand trial.
Ellis pleaded guilty eight months later and admitted his role in the robberies.
Patterson, 30, also has pleaded guilty and is serving a prison term at an Illinois federal institution. She recently claimed in a petition to the court her sentence was improper and is demanding immediate release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Chang characterized Ellis, in a memo she wrote to the court, as “an extremely violent person who has gone to great lengths to avoid taking responsibility for his actions through deceit and lies. There is no doubt that Ellis poses a continuing danger to himself and society.”
Defense attorney John Maksimovich told the court in an earlier memo that Ellis had a difficult childhood. He began drinking alcohol at age 6 and smoking marijuana at age 12 and has experimented with other drugs.