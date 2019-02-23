CROWN POINT — An Instagram post by a Crown Point High School student, in which she suggested she might have a firearm, caught the attention of a Crown Point police officer working security at the school, police said Saturday.
The officer notified school administrators at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Crown Point officers working security, along with school principals, quickly located the student and questioned her about the Instagram post, Assistant Chief Jim Janda said.
There was no threat to the school or to any students there, police determined after an investigation.
The investigation found the 18-year-old senior had a firearm in her vehicle as well as alcohol and drug paraphernalia, Janda said.
The student was taken into custody and is being charged with possession of a firearm, a level 5 felony because it took place on school property. She is also being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol by a minor, both misdemeanors. The student was booked at Lake County Jail.