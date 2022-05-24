Intellectually disabled woman not competent to testify at rape, incest trial, judge rules

VALPARAISO — An intellectually disabled woman is not competent to testify in court against the 58-year-old Porter man accused of raping her nearly three years ago, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer has ruled.

But because the accused, Elon Howe, has a right to cross examine his accuser, the judge denied a further request by prosecutors to play a videotaped statement by the woman during trial.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf intends to cross examine the woman out of court, after which time DeBoer said she will consider a request by prosecutors to allow earlier statements the woman made about the alleged rape to her mother and an acquaintance.

The ruling came in the wake of a unique request for protected persons status for the alleged victim in the case.

Howe is charged with felony rape and incest after a female family member told police he played sex games with her called "bounce on the bed."

The rape charge was filed under the claim the alleged victim was unable to consent to sex due to her mental disability, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan wrote in the motion for the special status.

Chargualaf attempted to question the alleged victim, but found she was unable to comprehend the meaning of an oath, Ryan wrote. Prosecutors also found her unable to understand, despite using various phrases.

The woman has an IQ of 48, which places her in the severely intellectually disabled range, Ryan said.

"In addition, the victim has suffered from epilepsy since she was approximately eighteen (18) years of age, and her seizures result in memory loss," according to the motion.

DeBoer said in her ruling, "The court finds that the alleged victim in this matter is incapable of understanding the nature and obligation of the oath for purposes of cross examination. Therefore, she is not competent to testify in court."

The judge further found that an earlier taped statement from the woman is "testimonial in nature" and thus inadmissible at trial.

Porter police were alerted to the accusations in the case July 10, 2019 and went to the local Fairhaven Baptist Church where the pastor told them a church member had been told of the abuse by the alleged victim, according to charging documents.

The church member told police the alleged victim was helping out with day care at the church on July 7, 2019 when she mentioned she was Howe's "belated birthday present," court documents state. It was at that point that she described the sex games and the pain it causes her.

Police spoke with Howe's wife, who said she confronted him after the alleged victim told her about the abuse, according to the charges.

"He stated that she (his wife) has not been giving him attention," police said. "Howe did not deny the allegations and said that he would try to be a better (family member)."

Police described the alleged victim as being severely intellectually disabled and thus without the capacity to consent to a sexual relationship.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

