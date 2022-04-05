'Interstate 65 Killer' identified 30 years after homicides; Region family reacts to news

INDIANAPOLIS — For more than 30 years, the family of a woman who was sexually assaulted and killed while working an overnight shift at a Merrillville hotel has lived with the heightened state of awareness that comes from knowing there is evil in this world.

On Tuesday, the family of Margaret Mary "Peggy" Gill and two other women killed by the same man in 1989 learned his identity.

Law enforcement officials also thanked a fourth woman, who survived an attack by the man in 1990, for her assistance and said her case was critical to solving the homicides committed by the "Interstate 65 Killer," also known as "the Days Inn Killer."

Harry Edward Greenwell, who was identified as the suspect using modern DNA analysis, died Jan. 31, 2013, in Iowa at the age of 68, said Sgt. Glen Fifield, spokesman for the Indiana State Police Lowell post.

Greenwell, who was born in Kentucky, was known to travel frequently through the Midwest and had an extensive criminal history, police said.

DNA evidence and ballistics testing have now linked Greenwell to the homicides of Vicki Heath, 41, on Feb. 21, 1987, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky; Gill, 24, on March 3, 1989, at a Days Inn in Merrillville; and Jeanne Gilbert, 34, also March 3, 1989, at a Days Inn in Remington, Indiana.

The fourth woman, who survived and helped investigators, was attacked Jan. 2, 1990, at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana.

After police announced Greenwell's identity during a news conference in Indianapolis, Gill's family said she loved 1980s music, decorating cakes and cross-stitching. She grew up in unincorporated Merrillville, where Gill's parents, her two uncles and their families all lived next door to each other.

"She was very quiet, very easygoing," said Rene Parobek, Gill's sister. "You just don't expect this to happen to your family. And then it does."

Gill's cousin Karen Spoor, who was an 18-year-old high school senior when "Peggy" was killed, said they did everything together.

"It really got me," Spoor said. "And it still does."

Gill's mother, Anna Gill, said she was glad her daughter's killer was dead because the family would not have to experience going to his court hearings.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said multiple generations of police officers were dedicated to solving the case.

"The message is: You might be able to hide for a while, but we're going to find you," he said. "Even if you're not here."

He thanked them for their help over the years and assured them the cases made police better investigators.

Herbert Stapleton, special agent in charge for the FBI's Indianapolis field office, said law enforcement understood that the families of Health, Gill and Gilbert have never forgotten the pain of their losses.

"I know that this announcement can't take away the pain that you've felt," he said. "But what we hope is that through today's information and revelation, this provides some answers that may aid you in your healing process that you go through every single day and bring you some sense of peace."

