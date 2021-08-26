 Skip to main content
Interstate shooting under investigation, police say
Indiana State Police stock
Kale Wilk, The Times

GARY — Indiana State Police are investigating after a shooting was reported on Interstate 65 Thursday evening. 

Just before 6 p.m. police responded to I-65 near East Dunes Highway in Gary, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot. 

Preliminary investigations showed the shooting included two vehicles. 

One vehicle was damaged by gunfire and there were no injuries, Rot said. All lanes remain open in the area. 

As of 7 p.m. police were still determining the exact location of the shooting and details were still developing as troopers collected evidence. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

