Intoxicated Crown Point woman halts Porter County train traffic after driving on tracks, police say
Intoxicated Crown Point woman halts Porter County train traffic after driving on tracks, police say

PORTER — Local train traffic had to be halted early Tuesday after police said they discovered an intoxicated woman stumbling around her vehicle that was stuck on the railroad tracks just west of Mineral Springs Road and Wood Street.

The 30-year-old Crown Point woman, who has not been identified because she hasn't been formally charged yet, told police she was headed home after visiting her boyfriend in Chesterton.

Police said she appeared extremely impaired, had difficulty speaking, was confused and was off by two hours on the time.

Tire tracks indicate she had been westbound on Wood Street and most likely disregarded the stop sign at Mineral Springs Road before continuing off the road, through the brush and into the railroad tracks, police said.

"When asked how the vehicle ended up on the railroad, (the woman) stated she was trying to turn around," according to the incident report.

Police said they determined the woman was impaired on a controlled substance, and she began falling asleep while being taken for urine and blood tests. The officer rerouted to Northwest Health Porter hospital for a possible overdose and the woman responded to an opiate-reversal drug.

Tests later revealed she had cocaine, amphetamines and benzodiazepine in her system, police said. Officers also discovered an uncapped syringe in her vehicle and a vial of a migraine drug.

Suggested charges were forwarded to the county prosecutor's office.

