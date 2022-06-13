Intoxicated driver asleep at busy intersection was on way to work, Porter County police say

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A Porter County police officer said he was pumping gasoline at U.S. 6 and Ind. 149 when he was alerted to a nearby motorist asleep behind the wheel of his car at the intersection with an open can of beer in the center console.

The officer said around 6:24 a.m. Friday he heard nearby vehicles blowing their horns at a blue 2020 Nissan in the southbound lane of Ind. 149 that was failing to pass through the busy intersection with U.S. 6.

"I knocked on the driver window loudly several times, and the male eventually woke up," police said.

The car was in drive and began moving forward until the officer ordered the driver to stop.

The officer said he spotted an open beer can in a center cup holder, which the driver, Trent Nicholas, 21, of Portage Township, attempted to hide.

Nicholas reportedly told the officer he was returning from Chicago after being up all night with friends and had to be at work soon.

After noticing signs of intoxication, police said they administered breath tests and determined Nicholas was driving intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and faces several counts of driving while intoxicated.

