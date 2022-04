Intoxicated driver found slumped over the wheel at Portage stop sign, police say

PORTAGE — A 29-year-old Portage woman found slumped over the wheel of her car at a stop sign faces numerous criminal charges after testing positive for opiates and marijuana use, police said.

The driver who discovered Ashley Chalabis shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Pan Am Drive and American Way said she had to open Chalabis' car door and shake her 10 to 15 seconds to wake her up, Portage police said.

Chalabis reportedly denied being asleep and said she was "just thinking," according to police.

Chalabis drove away and police said they caught up with her vehicle swerving with its hazard lights while northbound on Airport Road. Police said she appeared intoxicated, but she denied consuming alcohol or illegal drugs.

She was arrested and faces several counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, including one accusing her of endangering others, police said.

