Indiana State Police said they nabbed a 31-year-old Chicago man after he led officers on a vehicle pursuit, headed temporarily in the wrong direction on Interstate 94 and then attempted to flee further by diving into the Little Calumet River.

Iren Walker, who was transferred to a Chicago hospital to treat a facial injury sustained in the crash, faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure of duty at a crash and possession of marijuana, said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield.

A trooper first spotted the dark colored Chevrolet around 1:30 a.m. Saturday as it driving headed on east from Kennedy Avenue on I-94 with its headlights off, Fifield said.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled before striking a median wall, police said. The vehicle then headed west in the eastbound lanes before turning around and crashing into the rear of another vehicle near Broadway.

The driver, later identified as Walker, jumped into the river, yet was nabbed by police, Fifield said.

"Once handcuffed, the suspect continued to resist, and several times attempted to crawl back into the river," police said. "Paramedics were contacted to treat the suspect for exposure to the cold elements as well as for injuries sustained in the crashes."

"While at the hospital being treated, the suspect was able to gain access to hospital shears," Fifield said. "Before he was able to cause harm to himself or others, (a trooper) was able to disarm the suspect."