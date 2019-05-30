PORTAGE — Police say potential abuse of a prescription anti-anxiety medication may be behind the arrest Wednesday night of a 28-year-old Gary man on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Responding to reports of a Chevy Silverado driving into oncoming traffic and nearly striking a utility pole, police said they spotted the vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Willowdale Road.
The vehicle slammed on its brake in the middle of intersection after seeing the squad car and remained several seconds before driving away and being stopped, police said.
The driver, identified as Joseph Meece, spilled all the cards from his wallet while searching for a license and was unable after several attempts to retrieve the cards, police said.
"Mr. Meece then advised with a slowed, thick-tongued speech his license was suspended," police said.
Police noted his pupils were constricted to pinpoints. While Meece denied drinking, he told police he had taken the anti-anxiety medications Clonazepam and Venlafaxine that day, and Latuda, which is reportedly used to treat schizophrenia.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.