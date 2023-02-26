PORTER COUNTY — An state trooper was hit by an impaired driver Saturday evening, causing non-life-threatening injuries, Indiana State Police said.

At approximately 5:30, a state trooper was investigating a crash on Interstate 90 at the 22 mile marker in Porter County when he was rear-ended by a white 2018 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jeremy W. Lee, state police said in a news release. The trooper was reportedly treated at a local hospital and released promptly after.

As officers investigated the incident, state police said, Lee showed visible signs of impairment but refused all field sobriety tests and a certified chemical test — which is often done with a breathalyzer — at the scene. However, after receiving a warrant, police reportedly performed a blood draw to test his blood alcohol content.

Lee was taken to the hospital after the crash to be treated for minor injuries sustained during the crash, and once medically cleared he was arrested and held at the Porter County Jail, state police said.

Lee is preliminarily charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Additional charges may be recommended by the Porter County prosecutor’s office after the case is reviewed further.